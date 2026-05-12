JAKARTA, Indonesia (Jakarta Post/ANN) -- Behind the bustle of a street corner in South Jakarta stands a coffee shop that looks like any other.

Few realize it is an inclusive coffee shop called Kopi Kamu, located on Jl. Wijaya 1 in South Jakarta. The cafe employs people with disabilities and vulnerable groups as baristas and service staff, while providing a disability-friendly environment, including for individuals with Down syndrome.

General manager Gabriel Joseph Pesik said the initiative began at the Eco Living Festival in Pondok Indah, South Jakarta, where owner Rocky Pesik encountered a booth run by individuals with Down syndrome.

"At the Eco Living Festival in Pondok Indah, Pak Rocky Pesik found a booth run by individuals with Down syndrome serving coffee and returned three times to buy the same drink," said Gabriel, the owner's son.

On his third visit, Rocky learned from the Association of Parents of Children with Down Syndrome that they had no permanent outlet and offered them a space at Kopi Kamu, he added.

Gabriel said at least 10 individuals with Down syndrome are employed at the cafe, aged between 18 and 26, evenly split between five men and five women, including Ikhlas, Arief, Aziz, Bagas, Usman, Graciela, Nabilah, Nabila, Vanessa and Alim.

The cafe also hires staff without Down syndrome to handle tasks such as cooking and making coffee.

"It's true that individuals with Down syndrome may not work as quickly as others, so when the cafe gets busy, they focus on delivering orders."

"Initially, they worked 2.5 hours per shift, but we found they were enthusiastic enough to work up to four hours," Gabriel said, adding that the cafe operates from Monday to Saturday.

Open from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Kopi Kamu also allows customers to celebrate birthdays with the staff. Nada and Risma were among those who marked their 23rd birthdays there after discovering it on TikTok.

"We were inspired by TikTok and became curious, so we decided to celebrate our birthdays here," Risma said.

"We live in Bekasi, West Java, and although it's far, the experience was deeply meaningful for us," Nada added.

Ami, 55, the mother of Bagas, a 19-year-old employee with Down syndrome, said she applied through POTADS after hearing about the opportunity.

"I'm speaking on behalf of my son Bagas, who has limitations in communication. It wasn't easy for him to get this job. I'm a member of POTADS, and when I heard the cafe was hiring people with Down syndrome, I immediately applied for him."

"Thankfully, he was accepted. Bagas may have difficulty speaking, but he understands others. I always remind him to smile at customers and never refuse when someone asks for a photo," she said.

She said she was surprised by the positive response from customers.

"At first, I wondered how things would go, but I was touched to see how kindly people treat the employees here. Some even help by opening doors when orders are delivered outside, or join in celebrations and take photos with them," she said.

She added that the experience shows opportunities exist for children with Down syndrome to learn life skills through work.

"I'm grateful to Pak Rocky for giving Bagas this opportunity. I also want to tell other parents that there is always a chance for our children to have a better life. We still need to support them every step of the way. I hope opportunities will expand beyond the food and beverage sector," she said.

Gabriel said Kopi Kamu plans to expand inclusivity by employing individuals with other disabilities.

"Our goal is not only to employ individuals with Down syndrome but also those with other disabilities. We already have Audrey, who has dwarfism. For now, our focus remains on helping individuals with Down syndrome grow and develop their existing skills," he said.

"They need more space to explore because each person has unique talents. Not all of them are suited to being baristas. For example, Alim has a talent for acting, Vanessa is a Paralympic sprint champion, and Ikhlas enjoys painting. Our role, along with POTADS, is to help them explore," Gabriel added.

Through everyday interactions, the cafe offers a space where limitations are not barriers, but part of a continuing journey toward independence and growth.