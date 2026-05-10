A man in his 60s was taken into custody on suspicion of murder after allegedly stabbing two acquaintances at a karaoke bar in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, killing one and seriously injuring the other, police said Sunday.

According to Cheongju Heungdeok Police Station, the suspect is accused of attacking two men he knew, one in his 50s and the other in his 40s, with a weapon. The victim in his 50s died at the scene, while the other was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police made an emergency arrest after the injured victim escaped the scene and called authorities.

Investigators believe the stabbing occurred during an argument. Police plan to request an arrest warrant after further investigation.