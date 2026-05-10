Jeju Island will extend its beach season to 75 days this summer across all 12 of its beaches, the longest operating period to date, as it prepares for stronger demand from tourists and residents alike.

The beaches are to open June 24 and through Sept. 6, six days longer than last year, the provincial government said Sunday. Standard operating hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Four beaches will stay open later during the peak summer period from July 15 to Aug. 15. Samyang Black Sand Beach and Woljeong Beach will operate until 8 p.m., while Iho Tewoo Beach and Hyeopjae Beach will remain open until 9 p.m.

Jeju Island's 12 beaches are Geumneung, Hyeopjae, Gwakji, Iho Tewoo, Woljeong, Samyang, Gimnyeong, Hamdeok, Gwasun Geummorae, Jungmun Saekdal, Pyoseon and Sinyang Seopji. Hamdeok Beach will also operate a designated “pet beach” area.

Rental fees will remain unchanged for a third consecutive year, with parasols priced at 20,000 won ($13.70) and beach decks at 30,000 won, in line with the government’s efforts to curb price increases.

The island will deploy 315 safety personnel this season, up 27 from last year. The team will include 12 firefighters, 12 administrative staff, 12 safety managers and 279 civilian lifeguards.

The province will also run 30-minute plogging sessions with tourists and local residents, encouraging participants to pick up trash while jogging. It will provide real-time information on water quality and jellyfish sightings.

“We will make every effort to keep Jeju’s beaches safe and clean,” said Kim Jong-su, head of the province’s Oceans and Fisheries Bureau.

Jeju Island expects the number of beachgoers to rise about 10 percent this summer to around 1.6 million.