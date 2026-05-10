A South Korean activist has left for the Gaza Strip despite a government travel ban on the territory in the second such incident this year, officials said Sunday.

Kim Dong-hyeon, a pro-Palestinian activist, headed for Gaza on Friday aboard the Kyriakos X, part of a humanitarian flotilla, according to the foreign ministry and a civic group advocating for Palestinian liberation.

The ministry reportedly plans to take measures to ensure his safety in consultation with the Israeli and other relevant governments.

South Koreans are barred from traveling to or staying in the Gaza Strip without government approval, and violators can face up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won ($6,800) under the Passport Act.

Earlier this month, another activist, Kim Ah-hyun, headed for Gaza despite the government's revocation of her passport over an earlier attempt to enter the territory without authorization. (Yonhap)