Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked a North Korean military commander after North Korean troops took part in Russia's Victory Day military parade, the North's state media reported Sunday, in the latest sign of deepening ties between the two countries.

North Korean troops marched in Moscow's Red Square on Saturday in the parade marking the 81st anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, the North's Korean Central News Agency said in a dispatch.

Putin met the commander of the marching unit after the ceremony and "expressed his gratitude," the agency said, noting the troops' participation came at Russia's invitation.

Russian media earlier said it was the first time North Korean soldiers had marched alongside Russian troops in the annual Victory Day parade.

North Korea's main newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, also carried the news on its first two pages, along with photos.

The paper published excerpts from Putin's speech, while also noting his meeting with the North Korean military commander.

Pyongyang has deployed around 15,000 combat troops to support Russia in the war against Ukraine after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Putin signed a strategic partnership treaty in June 2024. (Yonhap)