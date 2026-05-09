Two Chinese fishing boats were seized near the border island of Baengnyeong in the Yellow Sea on suspicions of illegal fishing in South Korean waters, the Coast Guard said Saturday.

The two boats fished illegally after crossing the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border between South and North Korea, 3 kilometers into South Korean waters around 8 p.m. Friday and were caught 14.8 km northwest of the island, according to the Coast Guard.

One of the sailors entered a state of cardiac arrest during the crackdown, according to the Coast Guard. The person, a Chinese national in his 40s, was given CPR while being rushed to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead, it added.

Crew members have said the deceased sailor consumed a lot of alcohol.

Authorities said it has reported the sailor's death to Chinese consular authorities. They plan to investigate the rest of the crew members regarding circumstances surrounding their illegal fishing. (Yonhap)