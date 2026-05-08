South Korean police said Thursday that two officials of a local Taekwondo academy have been booked for attempted murder, after allegedly conspiring to kill the husband of one of the suspects, with at least 10 days' premeditation of the crime.

Officials at the Bucheon Wonmi Police Station said the suspects placed an alcoholic beverage spiked with fatal drugs in the target's home on April 25. The man is the husband of a 40-something-year-old employee of the gym who conspired with her boss.

Police believe the other suspect, a woman in her 20s who owns the gym, prepared the fatal drink.

Their crime came to light on Wednesday when the woman in her 20s allegedly injured the victim with a knife at his home at around 6:30 p.m. During a forensic analysis of the suspect's home, police discovered messages between the two suspects about the murder plot.

The deadly drink was discovered inside the refrigerator at the victim's home unconsumed, and officials changed the charge from armed assault to attempted murder.

Investigators plan to request warrants for the suspects' formal arrest, and are conducting probe into the crime motive and exact type of drug used.