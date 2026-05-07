A Korean man accused of pouring boiling water on his Thai wife’s face, causing severe injuries, is facing a three-year prison term, sought by prosecutors Thursday as his trial resumed after a two-month delay.

The Uijeongbu District Court had initially been scheduled to deliver its ruling on April 7, following a final hearing on March 10. But the court postponed the decision after the victim withdrew her earlier petition asking the court not to punish the defendant, later determining that she wanted him punished.

“The victim appointed a lawyer from the immigrant advocacy center Gamdong as her representative, and the representative submitted an opinion requesting punishment,” presiding Judge Kim Jun-young said. “A court investigator also carried out an inquiry into the victim’s intention regarding punishment and the severity of the sentence.”

The case stems from an incident on Dec. 3, 2025, when the man allegedly poured water boiled in an electric kettle onto his wife’s face at their home in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, causing second-degree burns.

The defendant reportedly said he acted to stop his wife from leaving him. The man, in his 40s, has remained in detention since the incident.

After the victim changed her position, the defendant and his lawyer pleaded for leniency, arguing that her earlier letter expressing forgiveness had been genuine.

“The victim’s initial petition asking that the defendant not be punished appears to have reflected her sincere intention,” the defense lawyer said. “The defendant admits the charges and is remorseful. The hardship faced by his family during his detention should also be taken into account.”

The defendant insisted that both his apology and his wife’s forgiveness had been genuine, saying she had no reason wish him harm.

The case drew widespread public attention in both Korea and Thailand after the victim’s friend shared her story on social media. Tanee Sangrat, Thailand’s ambassador to Seoul, expressed sympathy for the victim and reportedly sent gifts of support.

The court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on June 16.