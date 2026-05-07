The main opposition People Power Party on Thursday boycotted the plenary session of South Korea's National Assembly, where a motion to amend the Constitution was tabled.

With 106 People Power Party lawmakers refusing to attend and only 178 lawmakers present, the vote was rendered invalid. The minimal vote threshold is 191 — at least two-thirds of all 286 South Korean lawmakers.

National Assembly Speaker Rep. Woo Won-shik, who presided over the session, expressed his regret over "an empty corner" in the National Assembly's main chamber, while claiming the amendment does not carry any disputable element.

"(The amendment) is about moving forward step by step, to a point we can agree on, for the sake of the people, the future and the happiness of the nation," Woo said, adding the People Power Party's boycott would be "unacceptable in the eyes of the public."

Regardless of Thursday's voting outcome, the ruling party-dominated National Assembly remains open to holding a referendum on June 3, which would coincide with South Korea's local elections and parliamentary by-elections for 14 constituencies.

Rep. Kim Han-kyu of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea told reporters Thursday before the session that there is a chance a plenary session could be convened again before Sunday, the deadline for the referendum planned for June.

The ruling Democratic Party, five minor opposition parties — Rebuilding Korea Party, Progressive Party, Basic Income Party and Social Democratic Party — and the minor conservative Reform Party backed the motion tabled at the plenary session.

The drafted motion would give the National Assembly the power to approve or lift martial law. Under the current Constitution, the National Assembly may pass a resolution to lift martial law to render it invalid, but only the president has the power to lift it.

The proposed motion also upholds the pro-democracy spirit displayed in historical movements such as the 1979 democratic protests in Busan and Masan, South Gyeongsang Province, and the 1980 Gwangju Democratic Uprising. It also enshrines the spirit of rebalancing the national economy.

The motion was signed by 187 lawmakers, but eight have since resigned to run in the June local election. This reduced the number of lawmakers who are not members of the People Power Party from 187 to 179, not enough to meet the threshold of 191.

Before Thursday, the last voting session on amending the Constitution was held in March 2020. It was also rendered invalid after the quorum at the National Assembly was not met. That proposal was meant to allow a referendum for an amendment to proceed based on a proposal with 1 million signatures from ordinary citizens, thus giving it the same weight as those backed by a two-thirds vote in the National Assembly.

Speaker Woo pushed the motion until the final hours, reiterating his stance that the proposal "should not be a subject of a political strife," in a bid to convince People Power Party lawmakers to join the other six parties and independent lawmakers.

A day before the vote, President Lee Jae Myung had also said there was "no reason to oppose" the amendment proposal. Those who were against it, he said, were "sympathizers of the unlawful martial law imposition" by his disgraced predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol.

The People Power Party has opposed the push from the outset. Party leader Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok said Thursday that the liberal bloc's unilateral push carries elements of a dictatorship.

"The constitutional amendment the Democratic Party intends to pass today is nothing more than a political ploy to extend Lee Jae Myung's dictatorship," Jang said in front of Cheong Wa Dae, saying Lee ultimately refused his party's demand to declare that no amendment to extend his own term shall be made.

Jang visited Cheong Wa Dae to protest the ruling party's controversial legislation to grant a new special counsel the power to clear the liberal president of any criminal charges.

Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo of the People Power Party, who voted in favor of the motion to impeach Yoon in December 2024, said Thursday that granting the National Assembly greater authority to impose or lift martial law is unnecessary.

Ahn said that the authority currently held by the National Assembly was sufficient to end Yoon's martial law, adding that a bipartisan amendment proposal should be made after the June election.

An expert claimed the People Power Party's resistance to the constitutional amendment is self-contradictory.

Eom Ki-hong, professor of political science at Kyungpook National University, said this is not a situation where there is a lack of agreement over the content of the amendment.

"If you look at the People Power Party's charter, the party upholds the spirit of the Gwangju Uprising, so there is no reason to oppose the (content of the amendment proposal)," he said. "Transferring the authority to impose martial law (from the president) to the National Assembly is also something they have no other choice but to support."

Eom added that it is lamentable to see even the indisputable constitutional amendment being pushed around by party interests and strategies.

"Failure to pass the motion, although a bipartisan agreement is not hard to reach, means we should start talking about changes in the procedures for a constitutional amendment," he said.