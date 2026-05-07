NewJeans’ agency Ador said Thursday that discussions regarding member Minji’s future activities are ongoing and progressing in a “positive direction.”

The agency addressed growing speculation surrounding Minji’s possible return to group activities after a series of birthday-related posts and fan sightings circulated online.

“We are continuing internal discussions regarding her future activities,” said Ador in a statement on Thursday. “While we are unable to share specific details at this time, we would appreciate your understanding that discussions are generally moving in a positive direction.”

Speculation intensified earlier Thursday after NewJeans’ official social media accounts uploaded several photos of Minji baking cookies with the message “Happy Minji Day” in celebration of her birthday.

The group’s account on the fan platform Weverse also displayed a birthday image for the singer on its main page.

Separately, online posts recently claimed that Minji made a surprise visit to a fan-organized birthday cafe event, where she reportedly handed out handwritten letters and cookies to fans.

NewJeans announced contract termination from Ador in November 2024. Following a Seoul court ruling that their contracts with Ador were valid, members Hanni, Haerin and Hyein returned to the company in November 2025. Minji’s status in the group has yet to be finalized, and Ador terminated Danielle's contract in December. She remains in an ongoing legal dispute with the agency.