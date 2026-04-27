What appears to be a scheduler for a recording studio in Copenhagen circulated online, further fueling speculation that NewJeans is preparing to return.

The document included the name of the group's agency, Ador, booking sessions for five days earlier in April. Around the same time, Haerin and Hyein were spotted at a store in the Danish capital, and Hani was said to have accompanied the two.

Ador confirmed that the three visited the city on Monday, adding that “the visit was part of a preproduction process to chronicle a new musical journey of NewJeans.” The members are preparing for activities on the best timetable for each of them, the company said.

Last week, pictures of Hyein were posted on the group’s official Instagram — the first post in six months — to celebrate her birthday.