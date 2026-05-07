HD Hyundai Electric said Thursday it signed a 173 billion won ($119 million) contract to supply 765-kilovolt ultra-high-voltage transformers and reactors at the IEEE PES T&D Conference & Exposition 2026, while also unveiling its total power solutions portfolio.

Through the deal, the company will participate in the 765kV backbone project, a core part of the Southwest Power Pool’s long-term transmission master plan for the south-central United States.

The SPP region is one of the largest wind power clusters in the US, where demand for ultra-high-voltage transmission infrastructure is increasing amid the expansion of renewable energy. HD Hyundai Electric said the contract will strengthen its foothold in the North American ultra-high-voltage market and create opportunities for additional projects.

At the exhibition, the company also presented its "2030 Roadmap," showcasing next-generation technologies including SF6-free gas-insulated switchgear, UL-certified low- and medium-voltage breakers and direct current circuit breakers spanning transmission and distribution systems.

In particular, HD Hyundai Electric unveiled its 362kV-class dead tank circuit breaker for the US market for the first time. The product, currently under development for launch in 2028, is designed to meet diverse North American customer requirements with enhanced reliability and durability.

“In response to growing investment in North American power infrastructure and rising demand for replacing aging facilities, we are continuing to develop market-tailored products,” a company official said. “Based on our next-generation power equipment lineup spanning transmission to distribution, we will further strengthen our presence in the North American market.”