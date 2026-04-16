HD Hyundai Electric said Thursday it has completed final approval testing for a 400-kilovolt, 460-megavolt-ampere eco-friendly transformer, the largest of its kind ever built in Korea by capacity.

The transformer, set to be supplied to a substation operated by Britain’s National Grid, uses synthetic ester insulating oil instead of conventional mineral oil, reducing fire risk and environmental impact in case of leakage.

Synthetic ester oil is naturally biodegradable and has a much higher ignition point than mineral oil, making it suitable for urban areas, renewable energy facilities and other sensitive sites.

Eco-friendly transformers are technically demanding, as alternative insulating oils require different design specifications. The complexity increases significantly for high-voltage, large-capacity models, where heat management and insulation performance must be precisely controlled.

The global market for eco-friendly transformers is expected to grow from $1.22 billion in 2024 to $1.81 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 6.9 percent, according to Grand View Research.

An HD Hyundai Electric official said such high-capacity eco-friendly transformers are technology-intensive products requiring advanced insulation and cooling capabilities, adding the company will continue expanding its presence in the market through sustained research and development.