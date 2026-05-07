Seocho-gu in southern Seoul plans to introduce an artificial intelligence system to review contract documents, the district office said Thursday, in what it described as the country’s first such use of AI in a government administrative process.

The system, scheduled to be completed by September, is designed to improve the efficiency and accuracy of contract-related paperwork by reducing errors caused by complex legal clauses and administrative requirements.

The AI system will check data consistency, compliance with relevant laws and internal regulations, the accuracy of cost calculations and whether required items are missing. When it detects an error, it will identify the problematic section, explain why it was flagged, and suggest revisions that staff can apply with a single click.

The system will also provide the grounds and sources for its review results, using a large language model based on retrieval-augmented generation technology.

For security reasons, the review system will operate on an in-house server rather than through an external AI service. Seocho-gu began developing the system in April and aims to complete it by September.

“The system will reduce repetitive work for officials and greatly improve the speed of administrative processing,” a district official said, adding that it is expected to improve the credibility and efficiency of the district’s work.

Seocho-gu, one of Seoul’s most affluent districts, had 415,540 residents as of March. To handle increasing administrative work, the district has also established Seocho AI Works, an integrated platform that uses generative AI models, including ChatGPT and Gemini, to support routine tasks such as document writing and summarization.

The move comes as President Lee Jae Myung's administration seeks to expand the use of AI across the public sector. The government has been building a government AI platform that allows public officials to use multiple AI models and platforms on internal networks while addressing security concerns.