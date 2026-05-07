Samsung Life Science Fund announced Thursday a strategic investment in Cartography Biosciences, an American biotech firm specializing in antibody-based oncology therapies.

The partnership aims to speed up the development of novel cancer therapies by leveraging Cartography Biosciences’ antigen discovery and drug development capabilities alongside Samsung’s global expertise in life sciences investment and strategic development.

“Cartography Biosciences represents a new generation of biotechnology innovation, combining large-scale data, computational biology and therapeutic design to unlock novel cancer therapies,” said Joseph Jeong, head of the Bio R&D Center at Samsung Biologics. “This investment reflects our commitment to supporting innovative technologies with the potential to transform treatment paradigms and deliver meaningful impact to patients worldwide.”

According to the US biotech firm, its Atlas and Summit platforms integrate proprietary single-cell datasets with advanced computational biology and target validation capabilities to identify tumor-restricted antigens and antigen combinations. Cartography Biosciences’ lead program CBI-1214, a T-cell engager for colorectal cancer, is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

“Samsung is an ideal partner as we continue to advance our mission of precisely mapping tumor biology to develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapies,” said Kevin Parker, CEO of Cartography Biosciences. “We are excited to partner with a global leader that recognizes the value of new technologies and cutting-edge biologic engineering in the discovery of novel biopharmaceuticals.”

Samsung Life Science Fund, which was established by Samsung Biologics, Samsung Bioepis and Samsung C&T with total capital of 240 billion won ($166 million), has actively invested in various firms of next-generation biopharmaceutical technologies across modalities including biologics, gene editing and artificial intelligence-enabled therapeutics.