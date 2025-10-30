Samsung Group said Thursday it will invest in Arbor Biotechnologies, a US-based gene editing company, through its Life Science Fund, established to foster new technologies and businesses in the life sciences sector.

The fund, jointly created by Samsung C&T, Samsung BioLogics and Samsung Bioepis, is managed by Samsung Venture Investment.

Through this investment, Samsung aims to explore high-growth business opportunities and research collaboration with Arbor in the field of gene editing technologies.

Arbor is a biotechnology venture specializing in gene editing — a technology that enables the precise identification, cutting, insertion, deletion, modification and replacement of targeted genes.

Such technologies are used in the treatment and prevention of various diseases, including genetic disorders, blood diseases, cancer and congenital conditions.

The company has also developed a suite of optimized enzymes of diverse sizes and functions that can edit most of the human genome by leveraging AI- and machine learning–based predictive modeling and high-throughput screening methods.

“Arbor Biotechnologies represents a best-in-class gene editing company with the potential to transform how genetic diseases are treated,” Samsung Bioepis Vice President Kim Yun-cheol said. “Our investment reflects our commitment to advancing breakthrough technologies that can bring meaningful impact to patients worldwide.”

Meanwhile, Samsung Life Science Fund is expanding its foothold by diversifying its investment portfolios, ranging from gene therapy to antibody-drug conjugates, blood protein analysis technology, generative AI-based protein drug development and now gene editing technology.