South Korean stocks opened at a fresh record high Thursday after a more than 6 percent rally the previous session, driven by simmering signs of a peace deal between the United States and Iran, and an extended advance in chipmakers.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index opened at a fresh high of 7,499.07, up 114.51, or 1.55 percent.

The index breached the 7,300-point threshold Wednesday, closing at a fresh peak of 7,384.56, continuing its record-breaking run.

Supported by strong gains in artificial intelligence-related stocks, the Kospi reached 6,600 last Wednesday and shot up more than 5 percent to close over 6,900 on Monday.

Overnight, US President Donald Trump said he believed a deal with Iran could be reached before his trip to China slated for May 14.

Washington and Tehran are working on a one-page memorandum to end their war and set a framework for detailed nuclear negotiations.

Overnight, Wall Street also rallied, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq surging to fresh record highs. (Yonhap)