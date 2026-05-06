The ruling Democratic Party of Korea on Wednesday unveiled five more candidates for the upcoming parliamentary election in June, to be held the same day as South Korea's local election.

The announcement completed the liberal party's candidate nominations for 13 of 14 constituencies; it plans to complete the entire nomination process later this week.

Former vice minister of oceans and fisheries Kim Sung-bum was nominated to run in Jeju Island's electoral district of Seogwipo.

Former lawmaker Kim Eui-kyeom will stand in the election for the Gunsan, Gimje and Buan-A district of North Jeolla Province. Kim was also a Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson for former liberal President Moon Jae-in.

Park Ji-won, an attorney and a supreme council member of the Democratic Party, is also pursuing a National Assembly debut as he contests for the Gunsan, Gimje and Buan-B district of North Jeolla Province.

Lim Mun-yeong, vice chair of the Presidential Council on National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, will compete for a parliamentary seat representing the Gwangsan-B constituency of Gwangju.

These four nominees will run in districts previously held by the Democratic Party.

Park Hyung-ryong, a career liberal politician, will represent the party in the election for the Dalseong district of Daegu, a conservative stronghold. This will be Park's fifth attempt to run for the parliamentary post in his hometown. He lost in his four previous attempts.