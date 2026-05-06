FIFA has invited the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran to its headquarters to discuss the country's participation in this year's World Cup, Agence France-Presse reported Monday.

According to the report, FIFA asked FFIRI to visit its headquarters in Zurich by May 20 "to prepare for the World Cup."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino told delegates at the FIFA Congress held in Vancouver on May 1 that "Iran will, of course, participate in the World Cup" and "Iran will play matches in the United States."

Although representatives from 211 member associations attended the Congress, the Iranian delegation was absent due to issues encountered during entry into Canada.

Iranian media reported that Mehdi Taj, president of FFIRI and a former member of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, along with two colleagues, was allegedly insulted by Canadian immigration officials and subsequently returned home.

Canada designated the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization in 2024 and has stated that individuals associated with the group are barred from entering the country.

The World Cup is set to kick off on June 11. Iran will face New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, Belgium in Los Angeles on June 21, and Egypt in Seattle on June 27 in the group stage.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.