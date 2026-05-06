South Koreans living overseas will be able to use local mobile numbers and electronic passports to verify their identities on Korean public websites, easing a long-running inconvenience for millions of nationals abroad.

The Overseas Koreans Agency and the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Wednesday they have improved a digital authentication service so overseas Koreans can use a certificate for overseas nationals without needing a Korean mobile phone number.

Until now, many Koreans abroad have struggled to access domestic public websites because identity verification often required authentication through a Korean telecom carrier.

Some kept low-cost Korean mobile plans after leaving the country, paying monthly fees only to receive verification messages.

Others had to visit Korean diplomatic missions in person to obtain certificates, sometimes traveling for hours.

The new system applies to registered overseas Koreans who have a resident registration number and a valid electronic passport.

They can receive the certificate using a local mobile phone number in their country of residence.

The certificate can be issued immediately through five private financial apps operated by KB Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank, Hana Bank and Toss.

To use the service, users can select “simple authentication” on public websites such as Government24, enter their overseas mobile phone number with the country code and verify their identity with the certificate issued through one of the participating apps.

The change is expected to improve access to Korean public services for about 2.4 million overseas Koreans, who have faced barriers in completing online administrative procedures from abroad.

Kim Kyung-hyup, head of the Overseas Koreans Agency, said the change would offer “substantial convenience” to overseas Koreans when accessing Korean public services.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI. -- Ed.