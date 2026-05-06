South Korea will send a special delegation to the inauguration ceremony of Costa Rica’s president-elect, the presidential office said Wednesday.

President Lee Jae Myung will dispatch former ruling party lawmaker Yang Kyung-sook as his special envoy to Costa Rica, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

In a written briefing, Kang said Yang will attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Laura Fernandez, scheduled for May 8.

During the visit, Yang is expected to meet Fernandez to explain the Lee administration’s governing philosophy and foreign policy direction. She will also deliver a personal letter from Lee expressing Seoul’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the new Costa Rican government.

Yang will attend inauguration-related events, including a reception hosted by Costa Rica’s foreign minister and an inaugural reception hosted by Fernandez.

“Special envoy Yang plans to convey the Korean government’s willingness to expand practical cooperation in various fields, including the economy, infrastructure and education,” Kang said.

Yang entered the National Assembly through proportional representation in the 2020 general election as a member of the Democratic Party of Korea. She failed to secure the party’s nomination in the 2024 general election after losing in the primary.