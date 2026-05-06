Two fifth graders visited a local police station on April 4 to deliver handwritten letters to officers, expressing admiration for the people who do the job they hope to have one day.

According to the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency on Tuesday, the children came to the Geomdan substation of the Incheon Seobu Police Station to hand over the letters.

“I am a fifth grader who dreams of becoming a police officer. I have always thought firefighters, soldiers and police officers are admirable and awe-inspiring. You help people, neighbors and the country when they are in need, and give them another chance to live,” one letter read.

The children wrote that they were still unsure whether they would be able to shoulder such responsibility, which was why they wanted to express their gratitude. They also thanked the officers for keeping the neighborhood safe.

Police officials at the station called the children back as they were about to leave and gave each of them a whistle as a token of thanks. The officers later shared the letters with colleagues who had not been present, saying the gesture warmed their hearts.

The children later returned to the station with snacks they bought to express their gratitude. The officers thanked them, but said they could not accept gifts, and instead took a photo with them.

A few days later, officers invited the pair back to the station, giving them a tour and showing them police equipment while explaining how the emergency response system works.

“We will continue to keep a close watch so that students can pursue their dreams in a safe society,” the officers said.