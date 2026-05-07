MANILA, Philippines (Philippine Daily Inquirer/ANN) -- Jeepneys trace their roots all the way back to the aftermath of World War 2, when surplus American military jeeps were left behind in the Philippines. These vehicles were extended, reworked, and adapted to carry more passengers, and turned into a form of accessible and distinctly local public transport. What began as a practical solution quickly evolved. Over time, they became a symbol of everyday life, shaped by both necessity and creativity.

A big part of that identity comes in how they look. Jeepneys are rarely plain on the outside. They're often personalized, painted in bright colors, lined with details, and decorated with religious imagery, pop culture references, and personal designs.

No two are the same, and they definitely carry their own sense of personality -- reflecting the people who drive and maintain them.

These days, jeepneys are a big part of how the city functions. They run along everywhere, from main roads to side streets, stopping wherever they're needed and picking up whoever is heading in the same direction. They are a reliable form of commuting for many people because of this heavy presence.

In that sense, it's almost like the jeepneys work as a small version of the city itself. Different people with different schedules, all moving together.

Inside, that space is definitely shared more closely. We sit side by side, close enough that there's very little room to adjust. There's no separation, no designated zones, no specific seats. It's a simple long bench, and whoever happens to be there. It may seem interesting or different from an outsider's point of view, but here it's expected. We make room, we shift, and settle into it without much thought.

What makes it function is the system that comes with it. There are no formal instructions, but everyone seems to understand how things work. Fares are passed from one person to another with a simple "bayad po," moving down the line until it reaches the driver. Change is returned the same way. When it's time to get off, a quick "para po" is enough. It's a small exchange, but it relies on cooperation. The driver doesn't see every passenger, and yet the system holds.

Within this setup, you get a mix of people you might not otherwise come across. That's the beauty of public transport. Students in uniform, office workers on their way home, food vendors carrying goods, all seated in the same row and heading in the same direction.

Of course, it isn't always comfortable. Jeepney rides come with heat, long waits, and Manila traffic, especially during rush hour. Seating can feel cramped, and the open structure of the jeepney means you're exposed to everything -- the noises of the road, other cars, and the full intensity of the heat. It's not a polished experience, and it isn't meant to be.

Even so, they have become a lot more than just a way to move around. Over time, they've picked up and carried a more cultural weight. They show up in a lot of local art, in tourism campaigns, and in how the Philippines is looked at in a local and international way. For many, they represent something familiar in movement and the everyday lifestyle.

There's also the predictability of jeepneys that people come to rely on. Routes are familiar, stops are understood, and even without formal signage, regular commuters know where to get on and off. It becomes something you learn over time, through repetition. You'll recognize where they will slow down, where it's most likely to fill up, and when it's better to wait for the next one. That familiarity makes a difference in how you see the jeepney.

In an unpredictable city, having something that follows a rhythm, at least loosely, gives people something to depend on.

That's a big part of why the push to modernize jeepneys has been met with strong resistance. Government efforts to phase out traditional vehicles in favor of newer models have raised significant concerns among those whose livelihoods depend on them. Protests led by groups like PISTON have highlighted not just economic challenges, but the risk of losing something that feels deeply rooted in local culture.

Put against more individual forms of transport like cars or motorcycles, jeepneys offer something entirely different. They operate on a shared system -- less control and more of a shared space. They remain one of the best examples of how movement is shared within a collective.

As the city continues to change, the question isn't just how to improve transport, but what gets carried forward in the process. Jeepneys may evolve, but the culture around them -- the shared space, the small exchanges, that everyday familiarity, that sense of community -- is just as important to consider.