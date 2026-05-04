A South Korean-flagged cargo vessel anchored in the Strait of Hormuz is believed to have been struck by an external impact late Monday, according to government officials. No casualties were reported.

The vessel, identified as HMM Namu, was anchored outside the port limits of Umm Al Quwain when the incident occurred at around 8:40 p.m., authorities said. The ship had 24 crew members on board, including six South Koreans and 18 foreign nationals.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said an explosion was observed on the port side of the engine room, with information relayed from a nearby vessel. The ship is currently on standby, with all crew confirmed safe as of around 9 p.m.

The authorities are investigating whether the damage was caused by an attack or a drifting sea mine, the ministry added.

A Cheong Wa Dae official said authorities are working to determine the cause of the fire aboard the vessel, adding that no injuries to South Korean crew members have been confirmed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is also verifying details through consular channels, adding that there have been no reported casualties among South Korean nationals as of around 10 p.m. Further information will be released once the situation has been fully assessed.

Relevant agencies, including the Defense Ministry and the Coast Guard, have been notified as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route, where several vessels linked to South Korea remain stranded due to ongoing regional instability.