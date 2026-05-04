Bread lovers who would normally travel across the country for a taste of Korea’s most-loved baked goods may not have to go so far this month. For three days, some of the country’s most popular bakeries will gather in one place in Seoul.

The National Bread Showcase will take place from May 8 to 10 at Sky Park on the third floor of Garak Mall, according to the Seoul Agro-Fisheries & Food Corp. on Monday.

Now in its third edition, the event has grown steadily since its launch in 2024. Organizers said around 20,000 visitors attended last year.

A total of 22 bakeries from across the country will participate this year, including 15 from Seoul, three from Gyeonggi Province, three from Gangwon Province and one from Daejeon.

The lineup features regional favorites that are often difficult to find in the capital, offering visitors a rare opportunity to sample locally renowned baked goods in one place.

Participating bakeries include Bakery Garu, Pang Pamiu and Farmers Garden, all returning from last year. First-time participants include Kornberg and Crack Crack.

Beyond bread, the festival will offer a range of family-friendly programs, including indie band performances, bubble and magic shows, caricature drawing and face painting.

Giveaways and prizes will be provided, including bread purchase coupons, cakes from the famed Sungsimdang bakery and gift certificates for use at Garak Mall.

Part of the proceeds from baked goods sales will be donated to House of St. Paul, a free meal center for homeless people located within Garak Market.