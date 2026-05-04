South Korea and Tanzania's bilateral relations have grown stronger over the past 34 years, and the two nations will continue to be important partners, Tanzania's Ambassador to Korea Togolani Mavura said Thursday.

"So much has been achieved in our 34 years of relations," Mavura said at Thursday's event marking the 62nd Union Day and 34 years of diplomatic ties, noting ties have "grown from strength to strength."

He harked back to South Korea's support through the Korea International Cooperation Agency and concessional loans, which helped Tanzania advance to a lower-middle-income country and expand infrastructure projects, including a 500-kilometer railway led by Korea Railroad Corp. with participation from Hyundai Rotem.

Hyundai Rotem, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, won its first order in Tanzania in 2021.

Tanzania's 500-km Standard Gauge Railway, led by Korea Railroad Corp. with Hyundai Rotem and SungShin Rolling Stock Technologies, is expanding 700 km to Burundi with a $500 million plan, while Korean firms also back the MV Victoria ferry and Kigongo-Busisi Bridge, which is being led by Yoshin Engineering Corp.

The remarks of the ambassador indicate a shift from aid-based ties to a more reciprocal partnership focused on trade, investment and critical minerals. They also underline Tanzania's growing strategic importance to Seoul's continued role in its development.

"Korea and Tanzania need one another," he said, noting Tanzania's role as a stable source of critical minerals and a gateway to African markets.

Cooperation now spans strategic sectors, with Posco in the Mahenge Graphite Project and Samsung C&T and Hyundai Engineering & Construction investing across health, education, the blue economy and tourism, according to Mavura.

Chafik Rachadi, dean of the diplomatic corps and the Moroccan ambassador to Korea who also delivered remarks at the event, recalled Tanzania's essential role in preparing the first-ever Korea-Africa Summit in 2024 and the upcoming 2026 Korea-Africa Ministerial Meeting.

South Korea and African countries will hold a foreign ministers' meeting in Seoul in June 2026 to sustain summit momentum and initiatives on critical minerals, regional engagement and trade.

Tanzania, Morocco and Kenya are the first African countries to enter into negotiations with Korea on an Economic Partnership Agreement, noted Rachadi.

"Our three countries will act as a pilot to show the ways that Korean businesses and investments can thrive in Africa," Rachadi added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Koo Yun-cheol cited bilateral cooperation in critical minerals and development finance.

Koo was referring to the popularity of the Swahili phrase "Hakuna Matata" (no worries), featured in "The Lion King," noting it has resonated with Korean audiences as a message of comfort and optimism.