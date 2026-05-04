Starbucks Korea said Monday it is expanding its lineup of cake slices ahead of "Family Month" in May, as dessert preferences shift toward greater variety and personalization.

Consumers are increasingly opting for a range of flavors rather than one whole cake, with more people sharing desserts with family and friends or choosing items tailored to individual tastes. The trend has driven steady growth in demand for slices.

In response, Starbucks has been broadening its slice offerings to provide more flexible options for individuals and small gatherings.

Top-selling items in the first quarter included blueberry marble cheesecake, ladyfinger tiramisu cake and Basque chocolate cheesecake. The blueberry marble cheesecake, introduced in 2024, saw sales rise about 40 percent on-year, establishing itself as a key menu item.

Ahead of the seasonal demand, Starbucks has launched three new cake slices: grapefruit mango coconut cake, strawberry fresh cream chocolate cake and chocolate crunch cake.

The grapefruit mango coconut cake, developed in collaboration with premium fruit dessert cafe Rafre Fruit, is available at five select stores as part of Starbucks’ “Tasty Journey” collaboration.

The company is also running promotions through May 27, offering discounts on themed desserts inspired by "Toy Story," including a Buzz Lightyear-shaped cake and a matcha-based dessert called “Matcha Floating Bearista.”

“Consumers are increasingly seeking experience-driven dessert options that allow them to compare and enjoy different flavors,” said Choi Hyun-jung, head of food and beverage development at Starbucks Korea. “We will continue to expand our slice cake lineup to better reflect diverse customer preferences.”