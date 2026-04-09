Starbucks Korea said Thursday it has introduced dedicated seating areas designed for customers visiting alone or in pairs near universities to study or work, branding them as "Focus Zones."

The initiative is part of the coffee chain’s broader push to reposition its stores as spaces for concentration and productivity, rather than just coffee consumption. Since August last year, Starbucks Korea has been rolling out purpose-built zones separated from general seating.

The six stores that currently feature Focus Zones are Sillim Nokdu Street, Sejong University and Songpa Bangi in Seoul, as well as Ilsan Hugok, Gwanggyo Sanghyeon Station and Hanyang University Erica in Gyeonggi Province.

At newer stores near Sejong University and Hanyang Erica, roughly half of the floor space has been allocated to Focus Zones, reflecting strong demand from students.

Single-person booths with partitions have proven especially popular at the Sejong University branch, while the Hanyang Erica store offers a mix of individual booths, shared tables and partitioned window seating.

The company is also expanding other purpose-driven layouts. At its Sejong Arts Center branch, Starbucks Korea has introduced a family-friendly zone, featuring group seating as well as a lounge equipped with nursing rooms and diaper-changing facilities.

“Store design is increasingly tailored to customer usage patterns and dwell time,” said Lee Kyu-chan, head of store development at Starbucks Korea. “We will continue to introduce differentiated spaces that help customers use their time more meaningfully.”