Rain to ease from afternoon as skies clear nationwide

Wet and blustery weather will linger across South Korea into Monday morning before gradually clearing from the afternoon, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

Rain is expected to continue through the predawn hours in the Seoul metropolitan area, the inland Chungcheong region, eastern parts of the Jeolla provinces and on Jeju Island.

Showers will persist longer in Gangwon Province and northern North Gyeongsang Province, easing only by afternoon. Higher elevations in Gangwon could see snow rather than rain.

Strong winds will accompany the rain across most of the country, with gusts of around 55 kilometers per hour, reaching up to 70 kph in the mountainside.

Morning lows will range from 8 to 11 degrees Celsius, with daytime highs between 18 and 21 degrees. Air quality is expected to be good nationwide.