The Seoul Metropolitan Government will host the Seoul Friendship Festival on May 9 and 10 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza.

The annual international cultural exchange event, launched in 1996 to commemorate Seoul Citizens’ Day, has grown into one of the city’s signature multicultural festivals. Last year’s edition drew about 160,000 visitors.

Officials said Sunday that this year’s key attractions include a world cultural performance stage, a global city cinema and embassy booths. International food and dessert zones, as well as traditional games and costume experiences, will also be offered to visitors.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday at a special stage in DDP’s Oullim Square. The event will be attended by embassy officials in Korea and honorary citizens of Seoul. It will also feature celebratory performances by invited international artists, including a Maori performance from Wellington, New Zealand, one of Seoul’s sister cities.

Films recommended by foreign embassies will be screened in the evening. Featured films include the French animated film "Chicken for Linda!" on Saturday and the Hungarian art film "30 Shades of Dance – Hungary Dance" the following Sunday.

The festival will run from noon to 9 p.m. on both days, with further details available via its official Instagram account.

Kim Soo-duk, director-general for global city policy at the Seoul Metropolitan Government, said the event would continue to serve as a platform to promote mutual understanding and solidarity through cultural exchange.

“We are grateful to the many Korean and international visitors who have supported the festival over the past 30 years,” Kim said. “We will ensure this year’s event offers a meaningful and enjoyable experience through a diverse range of programs.”