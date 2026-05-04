Every spring, Jeju Island radiates poignant beauty. It beckons visitors with a riot of pink cherry blossoms and yellow canola flowers. On this island of vibrant subtropical scenery, known for its stone, wind and women, memories of brutal civilian massacres remain unhealed beneath the gloss of a bustling tourist destination.

The film “My Name,” released last month, traces the long-repressed childhood memory of a middle-aged dance instructor who experiences, particularly in spring, unexplained physical and psychological distress. As her teenage son observes, “the mere sight of grass scattering in the wind” leaves her short of breath. The mystery unfolds through parallel narratives of mother and son — each on a separate journey to uncover identities concealed within their names.

These dual narratives appear to be a deliberate choice by veteran realist director Chung Ji-young. He may have judged the genocide on Jeju eight decades ago, known as the “April 3 Incident,” too weighty to handle in his signature style alone. The incident remains a highly sensitive political issue to this day. Few filmmakers would approach it without risking ideological labeling and possible financial consequences.

Whether compromise or strategy, the film guides viewers toward its intended conclusion by interweaving two mirrored episodes: the brutal suppression of suspected communist sympathizers in 1949, carried out by state forces and resulting in mass civilian killings, and the class violence among high school boys in 1998, manipulated by a wealthy bully. Through a striking, dramatic escalation, the audience grasps a mechanism of violence that reverberates across generations.

In the deeply symbolic finale, the mother confronts the root of the silent trauma she has long carried, while the son comes to accept his female-connoted name — a source of ridicule among his peers.

The unspoken trauma endured by women and children during the huge political upheaval between 1947 and 1954 — first under the US military government and then the South Korean administration — has been a defining theme in the work of Jeju-born poet and journalist Heo Young-sun. In March this year, ahead of the 78th anniversary of the April 3 Incident, she published two poetry collections dedicated to the innocent victims: “We are Survivors of the Night of Thunder” and “In Front of Unjust Law.”

The former, she notes, is a requiem for April 3: “To those sorrowful souls who have not returned since those days, to those who crossed the night of thunder, to those women and children who lived through all wars, with the hope that a ray of light might still reach them.”

Each poem, Heo explains, grows out of a fragment of truth: a grandson recalling his grandfather being taken away while working in the fields; a young man recounting his brother’s disappearance after protesting police intimidation of children; a woman mourning her spouse whose remains were recovered many years later from an airfield where civilians had been executed.

The latter collection takes the form of a court diary, composed of poems inspired by individuals whose stories emerged during retrial hearings at the Jeju District Court. In March 2021, 333 prisoners who had gone missing and two surviving victims were retried and acquitted of insurgency-related charges, 73 years after being convicted by a summary martial court.

“The dead and the living met at the hearings. All the convicted are now gone, including my father,” says Heo, a former deputy managing editor of the Jemin Ilbo. She describes April 3 as a total rupture of the Jeju community amid widespread bloodshed. “The hardest thing was the enforced silence. We were constantly told to ‘keep quiet,’ even as every family we knew was privately enduring trauma.”

In April 1992, her brother, journalist Heo Ho-joon, reported on the discovery of the remains of 11 islanders in Darangswi Cave on the mid-slope of Mount Halla for The Hankyoreh. They had died from smoke inhalation while hiding from punitive forces conducting anti-guerrilla operations. The report shocked the nation, as the massacres had long remained largely unknown outside the island under decades of authoritarian rule.

Heo himself did not realize at the time that the assignment would shape the course of his career. Over the next 35 years, he devoted himself to uncovering the truth behind the tragedy and seeking accountability. As a journalist and researcher with a doctorate in political science, he combed through declassified diplomatic records, military intelligence reports and photographs, and interviewed numerous witnesses, including US military advisers who were stationed on Jeju during the “devastation campaign.”

His painstaking work culminated in three major volumes: “April 3: Out of Long Silence 19470301-19540921,” published in 2023; “April 3: Into the Storm of Memory — Different Lives of Two Men through the Same Era” and “April 3: An Archival History — Those Days Encountered as 100 Scenes,” both released in March this year.

Together, the journalist siblings have set important milestones in documenting one of the most turbulent chapters in modern Korean history and its enduring repercussions. Young-sun’s poem for the victims in Darangswi Cave conveys its haunting resonance:

“Here were humans / Here was life / We are dead but did not die / In a pitch-dark cave / Locked in by smoke, drifting still / We do not disappear.”

Lee Kyong-hee

Lee Kyong-hee is a former editor-in-chief of The Korea Herald. The views expressed here are the writer's own. -- Ed.