Preorders for Cortis' second EP “Greengreen” were approaching 2.4 million copies as the group released teaser content shortly before its Monday release.

According to distributors YG Plus and Universal Records, the album recorded 2.39 preorders as of April 30, raising expectations that the group will achieve its second consecutive double-million seller following its debut release.

Ahead of the album’s release, Cortis unveiled four teaser videos of tracks from “Greengreen” — “TNT,” “Acai,” “Wassup” and “Blue Lips.” The clips previewed both the music and visual direction of the songs, with each ending with a hint at upcoming music video releases.

In an unusual move for K-pop, the group plans to release music videos for five of the album’s six tracks, including the lead track “Redred,” which was released ahead of the rest of the EP on April 20.

All members participated in the songwriting, choreography and visual production for the EP, reaffirming the group's identity as a “young creator crew."

Cortis’ leader Martin wrote “Blue Lips” during his trainee years, exploring themes of dreams and emotional scars.

Global interest in the album is also evident.

On music streaming platform Spotify, presaves for “Greengreen” surpassed 1 million ahead of release, placing the group at No. 2 on the platform’s Countdown Chart Global.

“Redred” has already gathered traction, entering Spotify’s global weekly and daily charts — a rare achievement among new boy groups. The song landed Cortis on the streaming platform’s Top Songs Global chart for the first time — a chart widely regarded as a key barometer of trends in the global music market — ranking No. 98.

“Greengreen” will be released at 6 p.m. on Monday, across all major streaming platforms. On the same day, Cortis will also mark the album’s release with a live release party in Seoul at 8 p.m., where it will perform all six tracks for the first time.

The event will be livestreamed via Hybe Labels’ YouTube channel and the global fan platform Weverse.