Samsung Electronics promotes its Bespoke AI Laundry Combo on an outdoor screen in Myeong-dong, Seoul, as part of a global campaign tied to "The Devil Wears Prada 2." The ad features a coffee spill on red fabric — a nod to the film — before the garment is cleaned using the washer-dryer’s “AI Custom+” feature, which automatically optimizes washing and drying settings. The campaign is also running in Gangnam and Gwanghwamun in Seoul and in Piccadilly, London. (Samsung Electronics)