A severely ill 22-month-old has made a full recovery after a police escort helped his father take him to hospital through heavy traffic police said Sunday.

Officers at the Ilsan Dongbu Police Station in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, shared the story of their recent civic assistance, which occurred at around 8:08 p.m. on April 11 in Ilsandong-gu district of the city.

While a police patrol car was waiting for the traffic light to change, the father pulled up and told the officers inside that the boy was suffering from high fever and vomiting.

The heavy traffic was making it impossible for the father to quickly reach the emergency room.

The officers in the patrol car escorted the man's car, controlling the traffic to allow him to reach the hospital six kilometers away in just five minutes. Two officers and two trainee officers of the Jungsan sub-station were part of the effort.

The boy received medical treatment and made full recovery, his father told the police.

Officials credited the help of the other drivers, who they said "parted like the Red Sea."