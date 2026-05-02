Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held phone talks with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on Saturday and called for the resumption of safe navigation of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, the foreign ministry said.

During the talks, Cho noted that South Korean and other international vessels remain anchored in the crucial waterway, stressing the need to ensure their safe resumption of navigation, according to the ministry.

He also expressed hope for the swift restoration of peace and stability, citing the broader impact of the conflict on global security and the economy, while Araghchi outlined Iran's position on negotiations with the United States.

The call marked the third conversation between the two ministers since the conflict began in late February following US-Israeli strikes on Iran, with the latest call made at the request of the Iranian side, the ministry added.

A total of 26 South Korean vessels, with more than 170 crew members on board, have been stranded in the Strait of Hormuz since the outbreak of the war.

US President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire deadline in early April, urging Iran to present a unified peace proposal, while ramping up pressure on Tehran through naval blockades and economic sanctions.

On Friday (US time), Trump said he was "not satisfied" with Iran's latest proposal, as negotiations remain stalled after their first direct round of talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, last month ended without agreement. (Yonhap)