An Iranian military official said Saturday that a renewed conflict with the United States was "likely", as peace talks remain stalled and President Donald Trump criticised Iran's latest proposal in negotiations.

"A renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely, and evidence has shown that the United States is not committed to any promises or agreements," Mohammad Jafar Asadi of the military's central command centre, Khatam al-Anbiya, was quoted as saying by Iran's Fars news agency. (AFP)