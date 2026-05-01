A key drug supplier linked to infamous trafficker Park Wang-yeol was repatriated from Thailand on Friday to face investigation and possible criminal charges in his home country.

The suspect, surnamed Choi, arrived at Incheon International Airport earlier in the day and was escorted directly to a police vehicle. He did not answer questions from reporters about his alleged ties to Park.

Choi is accused of smuggling and distributing illegal drugs worth 10 billion won ($6.77 million) since 2019.

Police said the investigation will focus on the nature of his relationship with Park, as well as suspected transactions and criminal proceeds.

Choi is believed to have led a luxurious life overseas, funded by illicit activities. He first came to authorities' attention during the investigation into Park, who was repatriated from the Philippines on March 25.

Park is accused of trafficking methamphetamine into South Korea from overseas. He was returned in a temporary repatriation under an extradition treaty between Seoul and Manila. He had been serving a 60-year prison sentence in the Philippines for the murder of three South Koreans in 2016. (Yonhap)