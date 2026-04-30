The Ministry of National Defense on Thursday clarified that Seoul and Washington have not discussed any possible reduction of US Forces Korea troops, amid renewed concerns over potential changes to the US military posture overseas.

“There have been no discussions whatsoever between South Korea and the United States on a reduction of US Forces Korea,” ministry spokesperson Chung Binna said during a briefing at the ministry’s headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul.

“As you know, the main mission of US Forces Korea is to deter and respond to North Korea’s aggression and provocations by maintaining a firm combined defense posture together with our military,” she said. “South Korea and the United States will continue close consultations to ensure the stable stationing of USFK and strengthen the combined defense posture.”

The remarks came as concerns grew that the US may seek to scale back its military presence in allied countries.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday in a post on Truth Social that Washington is “studying and reviewing” a possible reduction of US troops in Germany, adding that a decision could be made “over the next short period of time.”

An official from South Korea’s presidential office also said Seoul is closely monitoring the situation.

“The government is paying close attention to the possibility of a review or changes in the US force posture around the world,” the official said.

“The government is working closely with the US side so that US Forces Korea can contribute to a firm South Korea-US combined defense posture under a stable stationing arrangement,” the official added.