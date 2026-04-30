The prosecution is seeking a three-year prison sentence for a man in his 30s accused of hugging and touching multiple women at a Starbucks in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.

During a final hearing at the Suwon District Court on Wednesday, prosecutors argued that the defendant poses a high risk of reoffending and should be given a custodial sentence.

The man is charged with touching the hands and shoulders of several women at a cafe in Gwanggyo, eastern Suwon, at around 6 p.m. on Jan. 16. He is also accused of wandering around the cafe and hugging a woman who was seated.

He was arrested at the scene and remains in detention, as he was already under investigation over allegations of touching four other women at the same cafe the previous day.

Police said the suspect was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs and was not found to have a mental disorder. During questioning, he reportedly said his actions were impulsive.

At the hearing, the defendant apologized to the victims, while his lawyer requested leniency, asking the court to consider probation instead of imprisonment so that he could reintegrate into society.

The court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on May 13.