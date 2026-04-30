진행자: 홍유, Tannith

Less editing, more living: Real-time vlogs catch on

기사요약: 일상을 실시간으로 공유하는 ‘비편집 브이로그’가 젊은 세대를 중심으로 인기를 끌고 있다.

[1] A new social media app is reshaping how young users share their day — not through polished posts, but in fleeting, real-time fragments.

polished: 세련된, 정교하게 다듬어진

fragment: (전체의 일부인) 조각, 단편

[2] Setlog is a platform built around a simple premise: record two seconds of life, every hour. From the first moments after waking up to the last scroll before bed, these snippets are automatically stitched into a single daily vlog.

premise: 기본 전제, 핵심 개념

snippet: 짧은 부분, 짧은 발췌/영상 조각

[3] There is little room or need for curation. No extended filming, no editing timeline, no retakes. When a notification appears, users capture whatever is in front of them. The result is less about storytelling and more about presence, a shift that is resonating with a generation accustomed to documenting daily life.

presence: (그 순간의) 존재감, 현존, 현재에 있음

resonate: 공감을 불러일으키다, 마음에 와닿다

accustomed to: ~에 익숙한

[4] The appeal lies partly in how little effort it demands. On platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, short-form video often involves planning and editing. Setlog reduces the process to a reflex: tap, record, move on.

appeal: 매력, 끌림

reflex: 반사적인 행동

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10722194

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638