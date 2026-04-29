Senior officials of South Korea and the United States discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula, and challenges facing the global disarmament and nonproliferation regime, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Jeong Yeon-doo, vice foreign minister for diplomatic strategy and intelligence, met with Christopher Yeaw, U.S. assistant secretary for the bureau of arms control and nonproliferation at the State Department, in New York on Tuesday (U.S. time) on the sidelines of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) conference, according to the ministry.

"They exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and key issues related to disarmament and nonproliferation. Both sides shared the view on the importance of bilateral coordination as the disarmament and nonproliferation regime faces complex challenges, and agreed to work closely together throughout the discussions at the NPT review conference," the ministry said in a release.

Jeong held separate talks with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Olexandr Mischenko, and exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional developments.

Jeong explained that the South Korean government has been continuing its support for Ukraine, including efforts to address the humanitarian crisis and assist reconstruction.

Mischenko expressed appreciation and voiced hope the two countries will continue cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

The two sides agreed to continue working together to resolve the issue of North Korean prisoners of war in Ukraine in accordance with international law and humanitarian principles, according to the ministry.

Jeong also held bilateral meetings with senior officials from the U.N. Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, the U.N. Office for Disarmament Affairs, as well as Australia, Vietnam, the Netherlands and Sweden, during which he discussed ways to enhance cooperation and pending issues, the ministry said.