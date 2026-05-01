Icheon Ceramic Festival

The 40th Icheon Ceramic Festival runs through May 5 at the Icheon Ceramic Art Village and Sagimakgol Pottery Village in Icheon, Gyeonggi province. Admission is free.

Icheon, long known for its fine clay and kiln traditions, marks the milestone year with exhibitions tracing the festival's history and the future of Korean ceramics. About 240 studios open their doors for sales and demonstrations.

Hands-on programs include pottery sessions and ceramic cup making. Visitors can also see master workshops, open-air kiln firings and an auction of premium works. Special exhibitions feature designated masters, contemporary artists, international guests and the Korea Institute of Ceramic Engineering & Technology.

Side attractions include caricatures, face painting, makgeolli cocktail mixing and leather and woodworking booths.

The Great Admiral Yi Sun-sin Festival

The Great Admiral Yi Sun-sin Festival runs through Sunday at Onyang Oncheon Station in Asan, South Chungcheong province. Admission is free.

The annual event honors Admiral Yi Sun-sin, the 16th-century naval commander, around his birthday. First held in 1961 as the Onyang Cultural Festival, it took its current name in 2004. Highlights include a 428-member choir, a media art show and a drone show. The Republic of Korea Air Force band, the Black Eagles aerobatic team and an international folk dance program also perform.

Visitors can join the "Yi Sun-sin Running Man" game, sample dishes at themed food courts, try craft activities and watch Yi Sun-sin films.

Hoeryongpo Spring Festival

The Hoeryongpo Spring Festival continues through May 5 at Hoeryongpo in Yecheon, North Gyeongsang province. Admission is free.

Set along the Naeseong River, the riverside park is famed for its blooming canola fields and panoramic views from a hilltop observatory. Family-friendly programs include sand sledding, sandcastle building and treasure hunt on the broad sandbanks.

Stage events feature the children's show "Find Connie and the Balloon Man," a maze challenge and a mirror craft station. A flea market and photo booths round out the lineup.

The site is in Yonggung-myeon, Yecheon-gun. The nearest rail access is Yecheon Station.

Seoul Spring Festival

The Seoul Spring Festival runs through May 5 at Yeouido Hangang Park in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul.

The event showcases Korean beauty, fashion, art, food and K-pop in one immersive riverside setting. Visitors can enjoy performances including the Wonder Show, a K-culture concert, and a signature show featuring a floating carousel with special lighting effects. Nightly drone light shows with up to 2,000 drones illuminate the skyline, while interactive programs such as a Pokemon-themed road show invite public participation. Travelers can also try “Han River ramyeon” on floating platforms.

Admission is free, with select programs requiring paid tickets.

Yangjae Art Salon

Set along Yangjaecheon, the Yangjae Art Salon is a multi-arts festival that combines nature, performance and local culture.

Visitors can explore weekly themed programs, from live performances at the Sunset Stage to a handmade market at Yangjae Atelier. The Healing Lounge offers picnic lawns, photo zones and book corners, while Bridge Dining features food trucks under Yeongdong Bridge. Special themed weeks include jazz, meditation and family-friendly activities.

The festival runs through May 17 at Yangjae-dong, Seocho-gu. Admission is free, though fees are charged for select programs.