Hana Financial Group, Posco International and Dunamu said Wednesday they are joining hands to build a blockchain-based cross-border remittance platform, aiming to improve transparency and efficiency in overseas fund transactions.

The three companies signed a memorandum of understanding at Hana Financial Group’s headquarters in Seoul to collaborate across finance and digital assets. Attendees included Hana Financial Group Vice Chair Lee Eun-hyung, Posco International President Lee Kye-in and Dunamu CEO Oh Kyung-seok.

Under the agreement, the companies plan to establish a blockchain-based real-time remittance platform within this year. Posco International will lead business applications, leveraging its extensive global supply chain, while Hana Financial Group will handle financial transactions, including remittance management, fund settlement and payment execution.

Dunamu will provide the underlying technology infrastructure through its Giwa Chain platform and will be responsible for recording and managing transaction data on the blockchain.

Posco International said it plans to apply the technology to actual fund flows within its trade operations to validate its effectiveness. The company processes around 40,000 overseas remittance transactions annually across its network spanning 51 countries.

Ahead of the agreement, Hana Financial Group and Dunamu completed a proof of concept to verify the security and reliability of Dunamu’s Giwa Chain, particularly in handling sensitive financial transactions.

“This partnership establishes a mid- to long-term foundation with leading domestic players in digital finance and digital assets,” said Lee Kye-in. “We will continue to expand our role in the digital financial ecosystem through close collaboration.”

Lee Eun-hyung described the agreement as “a significant turning point where digital assets, industry and finance converge organically.”

Oh expects "Giwa Chain’s technology to serve as a foundation for building a more efficient and transparent on-chain financial environment.”