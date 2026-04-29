Park Jihoon is making his return to the music scene with the single album “Re:flect,” to be released at 6 p.m. Wednesday across major streaming platforms.

The release marks his first musical project in three years, following his seventh EP “Blank or Black,” released in April 2023. During his musical hiatus, Park continued to work as an actor, appearing in Netflix’s “Weak Hero” and the film “The King’s Warden,” which surpassed 16 million ticket sales as of April 19.

“Re:flect” explores themes of introspection and emotional growth, tracing moments of reflection on past experiences and lingering feelings. The album captures a range of emotions — from fleeting sensations in everyday life to memories that persist over time — presented through Park’s signature soft and expressive vocal style.

The lead track, “Bodyelse,” is a midtempo pop dance song built on dreamy synthesizers and melodic guitar riffs. It portrays the realization that an unfamiliar feeling that emerges in ordinary moments ultimately stems from a specific person, highlighted by an understated yet catchy chorus.

The three-track release also includes “Watercolor,” which delivers a lighter, refreshing sound layered with emotional nuance, and “I can’t hold your hand anymore,” a pop ballad centered on acoustic guitar and restrained vocals. Together, the tracks form a cohesive narrative that reflects Park’s expanded musical range and deepened artistic sensibility.

Park built up his music career by starring in the second season of “Produce 101” in 2017. He is also part of the season’s project boy group Wanna One, which resumed activities starting with a reality show, “Wanna One Go: Back to Base,” which aired on Tuesday.

Park is also set to hold fan concerts under the same name as the album in Tokyo and Seoul on May 23 and May 30-31, respectively, to mark his return as a singer.