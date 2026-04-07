Wanna One marked the launch of its reality show, “Wanna One Go: Back to Base,” in a meet-and-greet event with fans in Seoul on Monday.

Nine members of the 11-piece act assembled for the “opening ceremony” at the exact venue they used to exchange greetings with fans when they participated in the second season of K-pop competition “Produce 101,” donning gray uniforms that hark back to the 2017 show.

Kang Daniel and Lai Kuanlin were absent — the former as he has enlisted for his mandatory military service and the latter due to scheduling conflicts — but had lifesize cutouts on the stage.

“We teamed up again so that we could deliver new memories and feelings,” said Park Jihoon, who also recently starred in the megahit film “The King’s Warden,” promising to do his best.

The new show is to start airing on April 28.