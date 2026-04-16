Park Jihoon is planning to hold shows in Seoul and Tokyo next month, announced agency YY Entertainment Thursday.

He will go live in Tokyo on May 23 and in Seoul on May 30-31, with "fan concerts" under the title “Re:flect.”

The fan concerts — a type of show that blends elements of fan meetings and regular concerts — are named after his single set to be released on April 29, making his comeback as a singer in about three years. Before the album drop, the singer and actor will meet and greet fans in Seoul for two days.

Park has been focusing on building up on his acting career and his historic film “The King’s Warden” is renewing box office records. He is also part of Wanna One which resumed activities starting with a reality show, “Wanna One Go: Back to Base,” set to start airing on April 28.