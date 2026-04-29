South Korea was set to hold a launch ceremony Wednesday for a new homegrown 3,600-ton frigate with enhanced anti-air and anti-submarine capabilities, the Navy and the state arms procurement agency said.

The ceremony for the ROKS Jeju, named after the country's southern resort island, will take place at a shipyard run by SK Oceanplant Co., in Goseong County, about 350 kilometers south of Seoul, the Navy and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said in a joint release.

The 129-meter-long vessel is the fourth ship built as part of South Korea's Ulsan-class Batch-III frigate acquisition program aimed at replacing aging frigates and patrol combat corvettes.

It is equipped with a 5-inch gun, a vertical launch system, anti-ship missile interceptors, ship-to-ship guided missiles, tactical ship-to-ground guided missiles and long-range anti-submarine torpedoes.

It is also fitted with a homegrown "multifunctional phased array radar" system capable of detecting, tracking multiple targets and engaging them at the same time.

The vessel is expected to serve as a key combat ship operating in regional waters with its advanced anti-air and anti-submarine capabilities, the Navy and DAPA said.

Following a trial period, the frigate will be delivered to the Navy in June 2027, before going into service. (Yonhap)