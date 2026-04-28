South Korea's top nuclear envoy has stressed the need to swiftly resolve the North Korean nuclear issue, calling it the "most urgent" challenge to the nonproliferation regime, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Jeong Yeon-doo, vice foreign minister for diplomatic strategy and intelligence, made the remarks in a keynote speech during the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty conference held in New York on Monday, according to the ministry.

"The DPRK is the only case that has benefited from the NPT regime, announced its withdrawal, and openly continued the development of nuclear weapons, thereby remaining the most pressing challenge to the nonproliferation regime," Jeong said.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

Jeong called on the international community to send a clear message that only a return to the treaty can ensure security and prosperity.

The official also urged Russia "to cease its illegal military cooperation" with the North, which violates United Nations Security Council resolutions, and "to fulfill its responsibilities in safeguarding the global nonproliferation regime."

The NPT is a multilateral treaty aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons and promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy. It entered into force in 1970, and South Korea joined the treaty in 1975.

The review conference is held every five years to assess countries' implementation of their NPT commitments. (Yonhap)