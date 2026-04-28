Executions rose sharply in North Korea for offenses including watching South Korean cultural content during the COVID-19 pandemic, a report showed Tuesday.

The report, released by the Transitional Justice Working Group, a Seoul-based NGO, examines executions and death sentences over the 13 years of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's rule from 2011 to 2024.

Of the 144 confirmed executions during the period, 65 occurred after the North closed its borders at the start of the pandemic. The findings are based on testimonies from 265 North Korean defectors and reporting from five media organizations covering North Korea through in-country contacts.

Executions had declined from 2015 to 2019 amid heightened international scrutiny following the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on human rights in North Korea, according to the report.

But they surged again after the COVID-19 border closure in 2020. Over the five years that followed, executions and death sentences rose by 116.7 percent and the number of individuals affected also rose by 247.7 percent. Notably, executions linked to South Korean cultural content, including K-dramas, films and K-pop, as well as religious practices, surged by 250 percent after the border closure, the report said.

The report noted that Pyongyang laid legal groundwork for the crackdown, enacting related legislation in 2020 and 2023.

In addition, it identified 46 execution sites, including five located within 10 kilometers of the headquarters of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, where Kim Jong-un's office is reportedly based.

"As the regime pursues a 4th hereditary succession of power, there is a high risk of increased executions to strengthen cultural and ideological control and maintain political dominance," the report said. (Yonhap)