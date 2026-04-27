An appeals court held the first preliminary hearing of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection trial Monday over his failed 2024 martial law bid after a lower court sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The session at the Seoul High Court followed appeals from both Yoon and a special counsel team over the February ruling that convicted the ousted president on charges of leading an insurrection through his martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team had demanded the death penalty for Yoon at the lower court, accusing him of declaring the decree to incite a riot with the intent of subverting the constitutional order.

Yoon's short-lived martial law attempt ultimately failed after the National Assembly voted down his decree. The former president was subsequently impeached and ousted from office.

Preliminary hearings do not require the attendance of defendants, with the focus on scheduling future proceedings.

Yoon, who is currently in custody, was absent from Monday's session.

The other defendants in the trial are former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who received a 30-year prison term on charges of playing a key role in the alleged insurrection, and six former senior military and police officials.

Kim's lawyers filed a request at the start of the hearing, asking the court to seek the Constitutional Court's judgment on the constitutionality of the bench overseeing the trial.

The trial is being led by a newly established tribunal dedicated to handling insurrection charges.

In the event the court rejects the request, the lawyers said they will proceed to directly file a petition with the Constitutional Court to review the case.

The appellate court plans to hold its next preliminary hearing on May 7 before beginning formal trial hearings. (Yonhap)